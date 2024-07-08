U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 and U.S. Airmen with 134th Air Refueling Wing participate in mass casualty training on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2024. MWSS-172 and the Tennessee Air National Guard conducted joint training to promote inter-service camaraderie and morale, as well as boost mission readiness and cross-training capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8522960
|VIRIN:
|240709-M-CC164-1319
|Resolution:
|5981x3989
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines, Tennessee Air National Guard participate in joint casualty evacuation training [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
