U.S. Marines, Tennessee Air National Guard participate in joint casualty evacuation training

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 and U.S. Airmen with 134th Air Refueling Wing participate in mass casualty training on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2024. MWSS-172 and the Tennessee Air National Guard conducted joint training to promote inter-service camaraderie and morale, as well as boost mission readiness and cross-training capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

