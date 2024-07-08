Sailors with EODMU5 jump out of a C-2 aircraft during a static line water jump over Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jun. 22, 2024) - Members of Platoon 512, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five (EODMU 5) execute a static line water jump that delivered the EOD team, a combat rubber raiding craft, and combat equipment into Apra Harbor by C-2 from the USS Ronald Reagan.
Water jumps and cargo delivery events like this enhance Navy EOD capability in austere locations.
