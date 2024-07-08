APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jun. 22, 2024) - Members of Platoon 512, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five (EODMU 5) execute a static line water jump that delivered the EOD team, a combat rubber raiding craft, and combat equipment into Apra Harbor by C-2 from the USS Ronald Reagan.

Water jumps and cargo delivery events like this enhance Navy EOD capability in austere locations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 01:18 Photo ID: 8522883 VIRIN: 240622-O-CM160-4392 Resolution: 5392x3592 Size: 11.52 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team members collect cargo dropped from an aircraft as a part of static line jump training in Apra Harbor [Image 7 of 7], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.