    EOD sailors prepare a rubber water craft dropped during a static line jump in Apra Harbor, Guam. [Image 4 of 7]

    EOD sailors prepare a rubber water craft dropped during a static line jump in Apra Harbor, Guam.

    GUAM

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Commander Task Force 75

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jun. 22, 2024) - Members of Platoon 512, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five (EODMU 5) execute a static line water jump that delivered the EOD team, a combat rubber raiding craft, and combat equipment into Apra Harbor by C-2 from the USS Ronald Reagan.
    Water jumps and cargo delivery events like this enhance Navy EOD capability in austere locations.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 01:18
