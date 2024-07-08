APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jun. 22, 2024) - Members of Platoon 512, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five (EODMU 5) execute a static line water jump that delivered the EOD team, a combat rubber raiding craft, and combat equipment into Apra Harbor by C-2 from the USS Ronald Reagan.
Water jumps and cargo delivery events like this enhance Navy EOD capability in austere locations.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 01:18
|Photo ID:
|8522881
|VIRIN:
|240622-O-CM160-3556
|Resolution:
|4864x3240
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team members collect cargo dropped from a C-2 aircraft into Apra Harbor during a training event [Image 7 of 7], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
