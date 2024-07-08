240708-N-FA353-2001 CAM RANH, Thailand (July 8, 2024) The Honorable Marc Knapper, U.S Ambassador to Vietnam, and Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, pose for a photo in front of the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a port visit to Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 8, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 00:23 Photo ID: 8522852 VIRIN: 240708-N-FA353-2001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.52 MB Location: VN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Vietnam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.