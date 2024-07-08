U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Vietnam

240708-N-FA353-2004 CAM RANH, Thailand (July 8, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, left, speaks with Rear Admiral Phan Tuan Hung, deputy commander, Vietnam People’s Navy, during a meeting in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 8, 2024. The 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is conducting a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

