    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour in Sydney [Image 4 of 6]

    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour in Sydney

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SYDNEY (July 2, 2024) – Chief Warrant Officer 4 Rigoberto Lopez Jr., personnel officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), shows tour guests the mess decks of the ship while it is moored at HMAS Kuttabul, July 2. Sydney is the third port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8522737
    VIRIN: 240702-N-EQ708-2098
    Resolution: 5833x3646
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
