Emory S. Land Hosts Tour in Sydney

SYDNEY (July 2, 2024) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Kevin Barbo, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the ship’s weapon capabilities with tour guests while the ship is moored at HMAS Kuttabul, July 2. Sydney is the third port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

