Construction Mechanics Conduct Maintenance (2 of 2)

Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Figler, and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Grant Gardner attempt to repair a hydraulic quick connect fitting on a hydraulic power unit, July 10, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, California. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

