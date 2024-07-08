Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Mechanics Conduct Maintenance (2 of 2) [Image 2 of 2]

    Construction Mechanics Conduct Maintenance (2 of 2)

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Figler, and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Grant Gardner attempt to repair a hydraulic quick connect fitting on a hydraulic power unit, July 10, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, California. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8522608
    VIRIN: 240709-N-BR551-1021
    Resolution: 4814x3209
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Mechanics Conduct Maintenance (2 of 2) [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

