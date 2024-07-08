Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Figler, and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Grant Gardner attempt to repair a hydraulic quick connect fitting on a hydraulic power unit, July 10, 2024, on Naval Base Ventura County, California. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 19:22
|Photo ID:
|8522608
|VIRIN:
|240709-N-BR551-1021
|Resolution:
|4814x3209
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Mechanics Conduct Maintenance (2 of 2) [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT