Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60 Minutes Australia Comes Aboard Carl Vinson During RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    60 Minutes Australia Comes Aboard Carl Vinson During RIMPAC 2024

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Members of 60 Minutes Australia land on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship participates in the at-sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 18:39
    Photo ID: 8522542
    VIRIN: 240709-N-SB142-1037
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 Minutes Australia Comes Aboard Carl Vinson During RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SA Rocio Zavala-Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60 Minutes Australia Comes Aboard Carl Vinson During RIMPAC 2024
    60 Minutes Australia Comes Aboard Carl Vinson During RIMPAC 2024
    60 Minutes Australia Comes Aboard Carl Vinson During RIMPAC 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Partners
    Navy
    RIMPAC
    Integrated

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT