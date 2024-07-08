60 Minutes Australia Comes Aboard Carl Vinson During RIMPAC 2024

Members of 60 Minutes Australia land on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship participates in the at-sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

