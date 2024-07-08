Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Pulls into San Diego [Image 5 of 8]

    George Washington Pulls into San Diego

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 10, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-today competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

    This work, George Washington Pulls into San Diego [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

