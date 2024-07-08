Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts CMV-22B Flight Operations [Image 9 of 10]

    George Washington Conducts CMV-22B Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A CMV-22B Osprey, attached to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-today competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Y. Clawson)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 17:51
    Location: US
    CVN 73
    Osprey
    USSGW
    CMV-22B
    VRM-30

