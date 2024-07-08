Aviation Machinists Mate 1st Class Hemchandarbose Persaud (AW), from Summerfield, Florida, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116, greets his children after deployment on Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, July 10, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-today competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Y. Clawson)

Date Taken: 07.10.2024. This work, Sailors greet family after Deployment, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.