Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of Nimitz -class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 10, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-today competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Y. Clawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 17:51 Photo ID: 8522427 VIRIN: 240710-N-VX022-7865 Resolution: 6704x4298 Size: 4.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington Pulls into San Diego [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.