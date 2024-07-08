Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Guardian on the Gridiron: U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Wins Women’s Football Championship [Image 2 of 2]

    A Guardian on the Gridiron: U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Wins Women’s Football Championship

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Natalie Nicks, 645th Cyberspace Squadron cyber crew commander, third from right, poses for a photo with members of her team, the Mississippi Panthers, during the 2024 season. The Panthers won the Women’s National Football Conference 2024 championship. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8522257
    VIRIN: 240710-X-NM958-1005
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Guardian on the Gridiron: U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Wins Women’s Football Championship [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Spencer Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Guardians
    USSF
    Women's Football
    Space Force
    645th

