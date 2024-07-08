U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Natalie Nicks, 645th Cyberspace Squadron cyber crew commander, third from right, poses for a photo with members of her team, the Mississippi Panthers, during the 2024 season. The Panthers won the Women’s National Football Conference 2024 championship. (Courtesy photo)
A Guardian on the Gridiron: U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Wins Women’s Football Championship
