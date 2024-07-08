Michelle Louie, a Chicago native, is in her second stint as a Minority College Relations Program intern for the Joint Munitions Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 13:16
|Photo ID:
|8521626
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-AO796-3315
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|479.77 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Second time around for Louie as MCRP intern for JMC, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Second time around for Louie as MCRP intern for JMC
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT