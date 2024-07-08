Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second time around for Louie as MCRP intern for JMC

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Matthew Wheaton 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Michelle Louie, a Chicago native, is in her second stint as a Minority College Relations Program intern for the Joint Munitions Command.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 13:16
    Photo ID: 8521626
    VIRIN: 240627-A-AO796-3315
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 479.77 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second time around for Louie as MCRP intern for JMC, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Munitions Command
    MCRP

