Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8521611 VIRIN: 240710-D-ZZ999-1182 Resolution: 3005x2463 Size: 2.26 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Amanda Saunders Has Been Decorated with the Bronze Star Medal-1, by SN connor engelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.