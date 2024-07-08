Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman [Image 13 of 13]

    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and two T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing fly over Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 10, 2024. The aircraft were practicing a flyover in preparation for the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show. Wings Over Whiteman is a bi-annual air show hosted by Whiteman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 12:53
    Photo ID: 8521573
    VIRIN: 240710-F-SZ986-1089
    Resolution: 4526x3011
    Size: 362.54 KB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman
    Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spirit

    TAGS

    B-2
    Spirit
    T-38
    Whiteman
    Wings Over Whiteman
    Anthony Hetlage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT