Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman

A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and two T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing fly over Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 10, 2024. The aircraft were practicing a flyover in preparation for the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show. Wings Over Whiteman is a bi-annual air show hosted by Whiteman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

