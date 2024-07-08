A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and two T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing fly over Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 10, 2024. The aircraft were practicing a flyover in preparation for the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show. Wings Over Whiteman is a bi-annual air show hosted by Whiteman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8521572
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-SZ986-1086
|Resolution:
|4316x2872
|Size:
|418.31 KB
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flyover preparation for Wings Over Whiteman [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
