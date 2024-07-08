Marines and Soldiers Build Camp For Adults And Children With Special Needs

U. S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron-473, Marine Aircraft Group-41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, work in partnership with soldiers from the Army Reserve 412th Theater Engineer Command to construct a building at Camp Kamassa in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, July 2, 2024. The construction project at Camp Kamassa is sourced by the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training, a program established to offer key services to American communities while offering joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness for U. S. Armed Forces. Camp Kamassa is Mississippi’s only year-round handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Kristin Onofrio)

