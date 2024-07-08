These Marines Before You

Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute a drill sequence during a Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, July 9, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Mr. Mark A. Romano, Counsel for the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was the Honorable Ted Budd, United States Senator for North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

