    These Marines Before You [Image 3 of 10]

    These Marines Before You

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps conduct a musical sequence during a Sunset Parade at Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Virginia, July 9, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Mr. Mark A. Romano, Counsel for the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was the Honorable Ted Budd, United States Senator for North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Oldest Post of the Corps

