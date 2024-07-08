Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Hooah gives military children deployment experience

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Participants in Operation Hooah, a mock deployment experience, are welcomed home by staff members and parents June 12, 2024, at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Military and Family Readiness Center.

    This work, Operation Hooah gives military children deployment experience, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

