Participants in Operation Hooah, a mock deployment experience, are welcomed home by staff members and parents June 12, 2024, at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Military and Family Readiness Center.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 11:03
|Photo ID:
|8521276
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-IW100-9595
|Resolution:
|4500x2853
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Hooah gives military children deployment experience, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation Hooah gives military children deployment experience
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT