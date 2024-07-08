Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-Army Women's Rugby Team attend practice session with Team USA Women's Rugby Sevens Team [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    The All-Army Women’s Rugby Team attended one of the final practice sessions for the United States Women’s Rugby Sevens Olympic Team in San Diego. During this session, the team had the opportunity to watch the Women’s Eagles scrimmage the USA Men’s Rugby U20 team. At the conclusion of practice, the teams came together for an amazing meet and greet.

    The All-Army athletes had an opportunity to introduce themselves, ask questions and received an inspirational pump-up speech from Team USA captain Naya Tapper.

    Additionally, the 2024 All-Army Captains presented former All-Army and current WCAP athlete Capt. Samantha Sullivan, who will play for Team USA, with a signed card and good luck gift from the team.

    The All-Army women will compete in the 2024 Armed Forces Sports Rugby Championship on July 12-13 in San Diego.

