    Camp Lemonnier Conducts Earthquake and Fuel Spill Drill [Image 4 of 6]

    Camp Lemonnier Conducts Earthquake and Fuel Spill Drill

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier’s installation training team simulated an earthquake and fuel spill with CLDJ first responders and the installation’s incident management team (IMT) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 25, 2024. The “Reliant Rumble” exercise tested the knowledge and response of CLDJ’s IMT to ensure operational readiness during any disaster. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8521098
    VIRIN: 240625-N-FD567-1052
    Resolution: 6483x4322
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Conducts Earthquake and Fuel Spill Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    CLDJ

