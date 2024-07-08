Camp Lemonnier Conducts Earthquake and Fuel Spill Drill

Camp Lemonnier’s installation training team simulated an earthquake and fuel spill with CLDJ first responders and the installation’s incident management team (IMT) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 25, 2024. The “Reliant Rumble” exercise tested the knowledge and response of CLDJ’s IMT to ensure operational readiness during any disaster. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

