Mountain Thunder 7 Last Brigade Run

Col. Michael Tumlin and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV, the 10th Mountain Division Artillery command team, led their formation in a brigade-level run on Fort Drum, New York, July 10, 2024. The run demonstrated the Esprit De Corps of the DIVARTY with a 3-mile run as a send-off for Thompson prior to his change of responsibility ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

