Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Thunder 7 Last Brigade Run

    Mountain Thunder 7 Last Brigade Run

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Michael Tumlin and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson IV, the 10th Mountain Division Artillery command team, led their formation in a brigade-level run on Fort Drum, New York, July 10, 2024. The run demonstrated the Esprit De Corps of the DIVARTY with a 3-mile run as a send-off for Thompson prior to his change of responsibility ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 08:08
    Photo ID: 8520901
    VIRIN: 240710-A-RM492-8562
    Resolution: 5506x2850
    Size: 15.83 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Thunder 7 Last Brigade Run, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    DIVARTY
    10thMountainDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT