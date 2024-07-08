A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron lands at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 9, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training operations to ensure that pilots and aircraft remain ready to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 07:45 Photo ID: 8520862 VIRIN: 240709-F-AX516-1425 Resolution: 4613x3374 Size: 1.1 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-15E Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.