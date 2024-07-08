Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Flight Ops [Image 3 of 4]

    F-15E Flight Ops

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron lands at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 9, 2024. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training operations to ensure that pilots and aircraft remain ready to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

