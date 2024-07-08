MA1 Justin Genova Reenlistment

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 21, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Justin Genova, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Berenice Mack, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on June 21, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

