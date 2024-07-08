Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MA1 Justin Genova Reenlistment

    MA1 Justin Genova Reenlistment

    GREECE

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 21, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Justin Genova, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Berenice Mack, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on June 21, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 04:44
    Photo ID: 8520739
    VIRIN: 240621-N-NO067-2086
    Resolution: 3022x4533
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MA1 Justin Genova Reenlistment, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT