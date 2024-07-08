MA2 Arthur Flores Reenlistment

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 24, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Arthur Flores, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Berenice Mack, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on June 24, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

