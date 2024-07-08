USS New York Arrives In Gdynia, Poland

GDYNIA, POLAND (June 18, 2024) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), heave a mooring line as New York enters port in Poland during the exercise Baltic Operations 24 (BALTOPS), June 18, 2024. New York is underway in the Baltic Sea in support of the exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Special Operations Capable (SOC). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

