    USS New York Arrives In Gdynia, Poland [Image 2 of 4]

    USS New York Arrives In Gdynia, Poland

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    GDYNIA, POLAND (June 18, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), enters the port of Gdynia, Poland during the exercise Baltic Operations 24 (BALTOPS), June 18, 2024. New York is underway in the Baltic Sea in support of the exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Special Operations Capable (SOC). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    This work, USS New York Arrives In Gdynia, Poland [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

