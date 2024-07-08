USS New York Resupplies with Norwegian Oiler Maud

NORTH SEA (June 1, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), receives fuel from the Norwegian navy Tide-class replenishment oiler HNoMS Maud during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), June 1, 2024. A RAS allows a ship to replenish fuel and other supplies while at sea. New York is underway in the North Sea as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 03:45
|Photo ID:
|8520680
|VIRIN:
|240601-N-UF626-1407
|Resolution:
|6048x3478
|Size:
|10.92 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
