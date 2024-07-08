USS New York Resupplies with Norwegian Oiler Maud

NORTH SEA (June 1, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kaiden Posati, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), fires a shot line from an M14 rifle during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), June 1, 2024. A RAS allows a ship to replenish fuel and other supplies while at sea. New York is underway in the North Sea as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

