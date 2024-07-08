Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Resupplies with Norwegian Oiler Maud [Image 2 of 10]

    USS New York Resupplies with Norwegian Oiler Maud

    NORTH SEA

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    NORTH SEA (June 1, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Didier Alvaradobrizuela, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), attaches a span wire to a fuel probe receiver during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), June 1, 2024. A RAS allows a ship to replenish fuel and other supplies while at sea. New York is underway in the North Sea as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8520661
    VIRIN: 240601-N-UF626-1268
    Resolution: 2858x1883
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    This work, USS New York Resupplies with Norwegian Oiler Maud [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    lpd21
    Norwegian Navy
    WSPARG-24THMEU
    HNoMS Maud

