VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload

Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly over the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, July 7, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

