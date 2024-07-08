VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II pilot assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives the squadron’s “Viking Salute” before taking off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, July 7, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

