Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload [Image 2 of 4]

    VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, July 7, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 00:35
    Photo ID: 8520291
    VIRIN: 240706-M-LO557-1030
    Resolution: 6225x4152
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload
    VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload
    VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload
    VMFA-225 Lands Aboard USS Boxer for F-35B Onload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    15th MEU
    ACE
    Aircraft
    Flight Deck
    F-35B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT