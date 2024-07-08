Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Maintains Aircraft Underway [Image 4 of 5]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Maintains Aircraft Underway

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Aguirre, an UH-1Y Venom crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, cleans an aircraft part while conducting maintenance aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 8, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 00:33
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
