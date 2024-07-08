VMM-165 (Rein.) Maintains Aircraft Underway

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Frederic Plunkett, left, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief and native Alabama, and Cpl. Steven Van Zuyen, an H-1 helicopter mechanic and native of Idaho, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, reference a technical manual while conducting maintenance on a UH-1Y Venom aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 8, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

