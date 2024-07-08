VMM-165 (Rein.) Maintains Aircraft Underway

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct maintenance on an UH-1Y Venom in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway the Pacific Ocean July 8, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

