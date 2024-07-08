U.S. Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 and Canadian divers assigned to Fleet Diving Unit-Pacific, enter the harbor near the USS Utah Memorial during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 22:59 Photo ID: 8520236 VIRIN: 240709-F-IZ285-1023 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.1 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.