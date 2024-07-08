Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S., Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A U.S. Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, prepares to scuba dive near the USS Utah Memorial during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 23:01
    Photo ID: 8520235
    VIRIN: 240709-F-IZ285-1028
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024
    U.S., Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024
    U.S., Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024
    U.S., Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024
    U.S. and Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024
    U.S. and Canadian divers scan the USS Utah Memorial during RIMPAC 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT