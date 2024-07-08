MCBH Gifted with Pagoda by ROK Navy

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI (July 8, 2024) Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 18 and Republic of Korea Seabees work together to construct a pagoda. The pagoda is a gift from the ROK Navy. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land

forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Erica R. Gardner/RELEASED)

