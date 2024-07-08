Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy EOD Technicians, partner nation divers conduct hull clearance training at RIMPAC 2024

    Navy EOD Technicians, partner nation divers conduct hull clearance training at RIMPAC 2024

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Perlman 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 11 places a magnet on a decommissioned ship’s hull during Anti-Terrorism Force Protection hull clearing in Pearl Harbor’s West Loch during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 9. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Perlman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8520216
    VIRIN: 240709-N-GP724-1149
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy EOD Technicians, partner nation divers conduct hull clearance training at RIMPAC 2024, by PO1 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy EOD
    Partners
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT