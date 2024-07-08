An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 11 places a magnet on a decommissioned ship’s hull during Anti-Terrorism Force Protection hull clearing in Pearl Harbor’s West Loch during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 9. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Perlman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 22:47 Photo ID: 8520216 VIRIN: 240709-N-GP724-1149 Resolution: 5000x3327 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy EOD Technicians, partner nation divers conduct hull clearance training at RIMPAC 2024, by PO1 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.