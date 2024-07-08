Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Hosts Semester 24-4 Sports Day [Image 2 of 7]

    NAVSCIATTS Hosts Semester 24-4 Sports Day

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Paraguay recently competed against staff and instructors from the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) in Semester 24-4's Sports Day.

    NAVSCIATTS is U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command's premier security cooperation training command operating in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. The international training command's five annual semester assist in developing, shaping, and maintaining strategic relationships with key allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)

