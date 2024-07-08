Armor stone is installed at the Buffalo Outer Harbor at Wilkeson Pointe as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project to turn the former industrial slip into a wetland habitat, Buffalo, New York, July 2, 2024. The project will make beneficial use of dredged material taken from the Buffalo Harbor to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, creating a new aquatic ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 20:46
|Photo ID:
|8520048
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-MC713-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.3 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armor Stone Installed at Buffalo Outer Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
