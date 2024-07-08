Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armor Stone Installed at Buffalo Outer Harbor [Image 4 of 5]

    Armor Stone Installed at Buffalo Outer Harbor

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Armor stone is installed at the Buffalo Outer Harbor at Wilkeson Pointe as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project to turn the former industrial slip into a wetland habitat, Buffalo, New York, July 2, 2024. The project will make beneficial use of dredged material taken from the Buffalo Harbor to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, creating a new aquatic ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armor Stone Installed at Buffalo Outer Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Dredge
    Buffalo District
    Outer Harbor

