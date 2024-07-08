Armor stone is installed at the Buffalo Outer Harbor at Wilkeson Pointe as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project to turn the former industrial slip into a wetland habitat, Buffalo, New York, July 2, 2024. The project will make beneficial use of dredged material taken from the Buffalo Harbor to turn the slip into a coastal wetland, creating a new aquatic ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 20:46 Photo ID: 8520045 VIRIN: 240702-A-MC713-1003 Resolution: 7970x5313 Size: 21.36 MB Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armor Stone Installed at Buffalo Outer Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.